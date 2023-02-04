UN Official Calls for Urgent Measures to End Israel’s Impunity

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Friday that recent measures taken by the far-right Israeli government are only fueling further violations and abuses of human rights, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“I fear that recent measures being taken by the Government of Israel are only fuelling further violations and abuses of human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law,” Turk said in a press statement.

“Last year saw record numbers of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem… Already this year, we have seen more bloodshed, more destruction, and the situation continues to grow more volatile,” Turk added.

“Measures of collective punishment – including punitive forced evictions and house demolitions – are expressly prohibited under international humanitarian law and are incompatible with international human rights law provisions,” Turk continued.

The High Commissioner called for urgent measures to de-escalate tensions, including – crucially – ensuring that killings and serious injuries are investigated in accordance with international standards.

“Impunity has been rife, sending a signal that excesses are allowed,” he said.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)