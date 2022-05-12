Israeli Forces Obstruct Funeral Convoy of Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces on Thursday obstructed the funeral convoy of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, the convoy was on its way to an East Jerusalem hospital where her body will be kept until the funeral Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of Palestinians carrying the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/K6DlzY5O7O — Alaa Daraghme (@AlaaDaraghme) May 11, 2022

When the convoy was allowed entry through the Israeli military checkpoint of Qalandia, Israeli police stopped the mourners who accompanied it, detained Fatah activist Shadi Matour and briefly held Walid al-Omari, the bureau chief of Al Jazeera in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Israeli police also inspected the ambulance carrying Abu Akleh’s body and seized her scarf which had traces of her blood and was decorated with the Palestine flag, before allowing it to proceed.

This morning, B’Tselem’s field researcher in Jenin documented the exact locations in which the Palestinian gunman depicted in a video distributed by the Israeli army, fired, as well as the exact location in which Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed. pic.twitter.com/6VbEJJuF7z — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) May 11, 2022

Friends, family and acquaintances of Abu Akleh gathered at the hospital to receive the funeral.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)