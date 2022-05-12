Israeli Forces Obstruct Funeral Convoy of Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (VIDEOS)

The funeral convoy of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces on Thursday obstructed the funeral convoy of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, the convoy was on its way to an East Jerusalem hospital where her body will be kept until the funeral Friday afternoon.

When the convoy was allowed entry through the Israeli military checkpoint of Qalandia, Israeli police stopped the mourners who accompanied it, detained Fatah activist Shadi Matour and briefly held Walid al-Omari, the bureau chief of Al Jazeera in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Israeli police also inspected the ambulance carrying Abu Akleh’s body and seized her scarf which had traces of her blood and was decorated with the Palestine flag, before allowing it to proceed.

Friends, family and acquaintances of Abu Akleh gathered at the hospital to receive the funeral.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

