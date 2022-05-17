WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man near Nablus

May 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian man was injured after he was shot by Isreali gunfire near Nablus. (Photo: video grab)

A Palestinian man was injured on Tuesday after he was shot by Israeli gunfire near the military checkpoint of Huwara, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli forces prevented medics from approaching the injured man and later moved him to a hospital inside Israel, said the sources.

His condition and identity remain unclear.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*