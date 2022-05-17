WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man near Nablus

A Palestinian man was injured on Tuesday after he was shot by Israeli gunfire near the military checkpoint of Huwara, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli forces prevented medics from approaching the injured man and later moved him to a hospital inside Israel, said the sources.

Watch: Israeli forces shoot a Palestinian man at the military checkpoint in the village of Huwara near Nablus. His conditions remains unclear. pic.twitter.com/NBXhhhM05S — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 17, 2022

His condition and identity remain unclear.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)