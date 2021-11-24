IN PHOTOS: Taqwa Nassar, Tenth Sibling to Graduate from Islamic University

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Taqwa Abdulhadi Nassar has made her parents’ dream come true as she became the last of ten siblings to graduate from college.

Taqwa, 22, has just received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. Three of her brothers and six of her sisters have also graduated from the Islamic University in Gaza with various degrees: Mohammed, in 2005, a BA in computer engineering; Asmaa, 2006, BA in religion; Ahmad, 2008, BA in scientific development; Arwa, 2008, BA in social work; Amani, 2009, BA in social studies; Shaima, 2011, BA in English literature; Mahmoud, 2014, BA in media and public relations; Huda, 2014, BA in Arabic literature: Fadwa, 2015, BA in basic education.

Some of the siblings have also achieved higher degrees in later years. Taqwa told The Palestine Chronicle that she intends to further her education as well. Taqwa received her certificate in a ceremony that was attended by her parents and her whole family.

The Palestine Chronicle congratulates Taqwa and wishes her, her siblings and all Palestinian graduates a great future.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)