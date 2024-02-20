GAZA LIVE BLOG: Gaza Faces Acute Famine | Israel to Investigate October 7 Events | Israeli Force Ambushed in Khan Yunis – DAY 137

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fierce clashes took place between the Palestinian Resistance and invading Israeli forces in Gaza City, as Israel continued to bomb the besieged Strip by air, land and sea. Israel’s Channel 14 admitted that an Israeli force was ambushed in Khan Yunis on Monday by Palestinian Resistance fighters. The International Court of Justice will hold the second hearing while Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced that Israel will begin investigating the events of October 7 in the coming days. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,195 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,170 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, February 20, 3:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli force in a house in Khan Yunis.

PRCS: The Israeli army bombed the association’s Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

NBC: A delegation from the US House of Representatives visits the Rafah crossing.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM: Aid deliveries to northern Gaza have stopped.

ACTION AID: ActionAid’s head of humanitarian affairs, Ziad Issa, told Al Jazeera that the organization tried many times to bring aid into the Gaza Strip, but Israel refused.

OXFAM: The epidemics spreading in Gaza are difficult to control.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted the occupation crowds with missile attacks.

HAMAS: Hamas warned the occupation against storming Rafah and committing massacres and genocide.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that 22 officers and soldiers were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours.

Tuesday, February 20, 2:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters are waging fierce battles with the occupation forces south of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

We targeted two “Merkava” tanks with “Al-Yassin 105” shells south of the Zaytoun neighborhood, and announced that it had monitored a number of Israeli aircraft that came to transport the dead and injured in the clashes.

NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands’ legal team said before the International Court of Justice said that Israel cannot exercise sovereignty over Palestinian territories.

HALEVI: the war on the Gaza Strip will not end soon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and 3 others were wounded in an Israeli bombing targeting the west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to continuous bombardment since last night.

Tuesday, February 20, 1:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the areas of Dhahira and Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

MAARIV: Ben Gvir reiterates his demand to dissolve the war council.

SAUDI ARABIA: The representative of Saudi Arabia, in his plea before the International Court of Justice regarding the legal consequences of the occupation, said that Israel’s actions indicate that it has no intention of achieving peace.

QATARI FM: Negotiations are continuing despite the challenges.

WHO: The World Health Organization announced that it succeeded in evacuating 32 wounded people, including children, in critical condition from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, amid continuing hostilities.

Tuesday, February 20, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,195 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,170 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HAMAS: Haniyeh arrives in Cairo to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks , confirming that a direct hit had been achieved.

SOUTH AFRICA: The representative of South Africa at the International Court of Justice said that the Israeli attacks in Gaza are more horrific than the apartheid regime

ISRAELI DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE: A poll by the Israeli Democracy Institute showed that 55% of Israelis believe that the chances of achieving complete victory in Gaza are low, and that 60% of Israelis believe that a widespread wave of protests against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin soon.

Tuesday, February 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 14: An Israeli force was ambushed in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, yesterday, Monday, after targeting a house in which they were holed up with an RPG shell, which led to the house burning and them being detained inside.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Three anti-tank missiles fell in the Margaliot settlement in Galilee near the border with Lebanon.

CHIEF OF STAFF HALEVI: Israel will begin investigating the events of October 7 in the coming days

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes between the Resistance and the occupation in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids had occurred on the town of Houla and the vicinity of Blida in southern Lebanon, without any reports of casualties.

Tuesday, February 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted several homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

ICJ: The International Court of Justice will hold a second day of hearings in the coming hours, as part of a week-long process in which representatives from 52 countries will present oral arguments on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

HAMAS: Violations against Palestinian women confirm the crime of genocide committed by the occupation.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli sniper bullets in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

Tuesday, February 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The ground operation in Khan Yunis is about to end.

Tuesday, February 20, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army fired fire and shells towards Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid west of Gaza City.

US MEDIA: Demonstrators in San Francisco block a central road in support of Gaza.

Tuesday, February 20, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

GLOBAL NUTRITION GROUP: One in every 6 children in northern Gaza suffers from acute malnutrition.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched two raids on areas west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, which has also witnessed artillery shelling since the early hours of the morning.

AXIOS: Brett McGurk, US President Joe Biden’s chief advisor on Middle East affairs, will visit Egypt and Israel this week, with growing concerns about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats to launch an attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli soldier was killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip

Tuesday, February 20, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the center and west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, February 20, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

NBC (quoting US officials): The Central Command launched two attacks on Monday, against Yemen, targeting a mobile missile platform and a drone system.

Tuesday, February 20, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery bombed several areas in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Tuesday, February 20, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (quoting US official): Washington is in no rush to vote on its draft resolution in the Security Council and intends to allow time for negotiations.

Tuesday, February 20, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coast of Gaza City.

Monday, February 19, 11:55 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed after a bombing on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)