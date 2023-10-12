Day Six: Mass Displacement; Thousands Dead, Wounded; Resistance Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of people were killed and wounded throughout Palestine and southern Israel, while the Israeli war, and ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation escalated. Indiscriminate Israeli bombings continue, as Netanyahu’s government shuts down electricity, and water.

Palestinian Ministry of Health: The number of Palestinians killed and wounded in the Israeli war on Gaza rose to 1,354 killed and 6,049 wounded. In the West Bank, 27 killed and 150 wounded.

Thursday, October 13, 1:00 pm (GMT +3)

AL-QASSAM: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had launched a missile strike on Sderot with 50 missiles.

EGYPT: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the Rafah crossing is open and has not been closed at any stage since the start of the current crisis, and called on countries and organizations wishing to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to deliver it to Al-Arish Airport.

AJA: Israeli gunboats bombed the Gaza coast with rocket-propelled grenades, and the Israeli army bombed an inhabited house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH announced that the number of victims of the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip had risen to 1,354 martyrs and 6,049 injured.

IRAN: Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that what is happening in Gaza and the occupied territories is a crime against humanity, calling on Islamic and Arab countries to “cooperate to stop Israel’s crimes.”

PALESTINIAN MINISTER OF HEALTH: Mai Alkaila warned of the collapse of the health situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the severe shortage of medical supplies.

Thursday, October 13, 12:00 pm (GMT +3)

BREAKING | PALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ CLUB: Israeli authorities have cut down water and electricity for 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Thursday, October 13, 12:00 pm (GMT +3)

ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: One of the movement’s leader, Abd al-Rahman Shehab, and his family, in a bombing launched by the Israeli occupation on Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

NEW OPINION POLL: 84% of Israelis considered that Saturday’s attack launched by Hamas and the Palestinian resistance factions was a failure of the political leadership.

Thursday, October 13, 11:00 am (GMT +3)

UNRWA said it urgently needs $104 million, in order to enable its multi-sectoral humanitarian response over the next 90 days.

It indicated that approximately 218,600 people reside in 92 schools affiliated with it in the Gaza Strip.

GERMANY: German Chancellor Olaf Schulz announced, in a government statement, a ban on the activities of the Hamas movement in Germany after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and added that Berlin will not abandon its goal of making its Israeli and Palestinian friends who want peace live side by side without terrorism.

ISRAEL: Israeli Energy Minister Yisrael Katz said that the occupation government will not turn on electricity, pump water, or enter any fuel trucks until the Israelis return from Gaza.

REUTERS: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel, on a visit of solidarity with Tel Aviv in the wake of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” military operation.

Thursday, October 13, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

RUSSIA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow hopes to take the commitment to establishing the State of Palestine seriously after the end of the hot phase of the conflict.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front said that 50% of Israelis in towns near the border with Lebanon were evacuated.

GAZA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH: 1,203 were killed and 5,763 others were injured as a result of the continuing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip.

AJA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in the Beach camp, west of Gaza, killing 10 people and wounding dozens.

Thursday, October 13, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

ISRAELI ARMY:it has not yet made a decision regarding any ground incursion into the Gaza Strip, but is preparing for it.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: the Palestinian resistance fired a missile salvo towards Tel Aviv.

AL QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they bombed Tel Aviv with a missile barrage in response to the targeting of civilians.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: (citing senior sources) There were indications that something might happen on the eve of the Hamas attack, but they were not taken into account.

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The number of Israeli deaths as a result of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood had risen to 1,300.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israel targeted the headquarters of Hamas’ elite forces unit throughout the Gaza Strip last night.

– AJA: The bodies of 15 martyrs were recovered after an Israeli bombing of a house in the town of Jabaliya, north of Gaza.

