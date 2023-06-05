IN PHOTOS: The Artwork and Belongings of Six Palestinian Children Killed by Israel in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Toys, clothes, and other items adorned small tables, along with the photos of six children, who were among the 33 Palestinians killed in Gaza when Israel launched a five-day war against the besieged Strip on May 9.

The artwork and belongings of six Palestinian children, who were killed in the May Israeli war on Gaza were put on display as part of the Nakba exhibition in Gaza City.

The art exhibition was not dedicated to the latest war but to the Nakba, which saw the ethnic cleansing of most of the native Palestinians from their historic homeland in 1948.

But Palestinians do not see the Nakba as a specific point in time. It is an ongoing event, linking the past and the present.

Those who were killed in the latest war, for example, are the descendants of refugees who were killed and expelled from their homes in Palestine over 75 years ago. Their fate and that of their ancestors is not much different.

This was the message that the organizers of the exhibition wanted to emphasize.

The event was organized by the Palestinian Center for Culture and Creativity and the Association of Palestinian Artists, under the auspices of the Malaysian Cultural Center.

It was held in the iconic Rashad Shawa Center Hall in Gaza City.

These were the six children whose art and belongings were put on display:

Hajar Al-Bahtini, 5. She was always by her father’s side.

Layan Madoukh, 9. She wanted to be a doctor.

Ali Tariq Ezz El-Din, 9. He wanted to be an engineer.

Mayar Tariq Ezz El-Din, 11. She wanted to be a dentist.

Yazan Jawdat Alyan, 17. He was a good student who was on his way to memorize the Holy Quran.

Iman Adass, 17. She was a promising artist.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)