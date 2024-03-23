Call for ‘Thorough Investigation’ – Israeli Drone Footage Shows Killing of Four Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The footage from a downed Israeli drone captures four men, who appear unarmed, walking along a road devastated by Israeli bombardment, before they are killed in a series of strikes.

Footage obtained by the Al-Jazeera News Network captured the moment four Palestinians were tracked and then killed in an Israeli drone attack in the besieged Gaza Strip, with the UN calling for an investigation into the incident.

The attack reportedly took place in early February, in the southern city of Khan Younis, and the footage was retrieved from a downed Israeli drone.

In the footage, the four men, who appear unarmed, are seen walking along a destroyed road amidst the rubble of homes devastated by the Israeli assault on the area.

The drone pursues and then fires on them, with the first missile strike killing two of the men instantly.

Another of the men manages to survive and stumbles further down the road before a second strike hits. The fourth man is also seen stumbling and then falls to his knees. Another missile strike hits him.

Investigation Required

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for an investigation into the incident.

Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesperson, told a press briefing on Friday “I can tell you that the Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the video footage.”

“He calls for a thorough, independent and credible investigation into these events,” Haq said.

Guterres also emphasized Haq said, “that all parties to this conflict must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January ordered Israel to take all measures to stop acts of genocide after South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Tel Aviv of violating the Genocide Convention in its ongoing military assault on Gaza.

More than 32,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,070 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

