Palestinian Administrative Detainees to Start Open-Ended Hunger Strike

Palestinian administrative detainees are set to start an open-ended hunger strike on June 18, according to the Palestinian Administrative Detainees Committee.

The Committee announced in a press statement that Palestinian administrative detainees in Israeli prisons will go on an open-ended hunger strike to protest against their unlawful detention without charge.

The statement added that administrative detainees belonging to various Palestinian political groups will also continue to boycott Israeli courts as a means of drawing attention to the violation of their rights.

The key demand of the detainees is bringing an end to the administrative detention regime and obliging Israel, to respect its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights laws.

This came following the Committee’s announcement that its recent dialogue with the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) failed.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy, which violates international law.

According to the latest figures from Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, there are currently 4,900 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 155 children and 32 female prisoners.

Amnesty International has described Israel’s use of administrative detention as a “bankrupt tactic” and has long called on Israel to bring its use to an end.

