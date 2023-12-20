In Response to War on Gaza, Malaysia Bans Israel-Flagged Ships from Its Ports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Wednesday that his country has banned all Israeli-flagged cargo ships from docking at its port.

“The Malaysian government decided to block and disallow the Israeli-based shipping company ZIM from docking at any Malaysian port,” Anwar said in a statement.

The statement added that “These restrictions are a response to Israel’s actions that ignore basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through continuous massacres and atrocities against the Palestinians.”

🔴The occupation aircraft bombed a house northeast of Al-Bureij camp, and the occupation artillery bombed the Al-Mughraqa area. 🔴Due to repeated Israeli bombing, Jabaliya Medical Center was evacuated, which is the only place that provided medical services in the northern Gaza… pic.twitter.com/PqnuafjyXF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2023

The Malaysian prime minister noted that the government in 2002 and 2005 had allowed Israeli-registered companies to anchor and later dock in Malaysia. The statement said that all such decisions have now been canceled.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive starting on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,667 Palestinians have been killed and 52,586 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)