‘Then It Caught on Fire’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 117

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The extent of the Resistance operations against invading Israeli troops ranged from Tal Al-Hawa to Khan Yunis.

These locations may not immediately sound significant but they are. Tal Al-Hawa is located southwest of Gaza City while Khan Yunis is located in southern Gaza.

The fact that today’s operations took place with the same degree of intensity in both the north and the south of Gaza indicates that all Israeli allegations of having any kind of operational control, anywhere in the Strip, are simply doubtful, if not outright falsified.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell southwest of Gaza City, causing it to catch fire. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully sniped a Zionist officer in Tal Al-Hawa southwest of Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting and destroying invading military vehicles in Tal Al-Hawa, west of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UpESJMWDQn pic.twitter.com/87Cq1JVOeo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 31, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We carried out simultaneous bombing operations with mortar shells and Badr-1 and 107mm missiles on gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles on the advancement axes east, south and west of the city of Khan Yunis. “We targeted with a 107mm guided missile a group of enemy soldiers fortified in one of the buildings on the advancement axis northwest of the central area of the Gaza Strip. “We bombarded the enemy’s soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells on the advancement axis east of Al-Bureij camp. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-armor shells against enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Arayshiyah and Batn Al-Sameen areas, west and southwest of Khan Yunis.

🚨🟢 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟭𝟭𝟳 #GazaResists 🔻🇵🇸

—

NEW Scenes of Al-Qassam (Hamas) fighters clashing with Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps.

—

0:33 – "This is the shell that will hit the table of the [zionist war] cabinet. Agreed? Shoot it." 💥 pic.twitter.com/nKoDF54C8B — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) January 31, 2024

“Our fighters successfully blew up a Zionist tank with a Thaqib-barrel explosive device in the vicinity of Jourat Al-Aqqad in Khan Yunis. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Austrian neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, with mortar shells. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank shells with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the axes of advance in Al-Sabra and Tel Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:35 AM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tal Tayhat with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:45 PM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted the spy equipment at the Hanita site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:10 PM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metat Barracks with rocket weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:35 PM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted a Merkava tank in the Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted a building housing enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 PM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site, with a Falaq-1 missile, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, and in response to the Israeli aggressions on villages and civilian homes, including the recent airstrikes on Beit Lif and Blida, at 9:15 PM on Wednesday 31-01-2024, targeted the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, resulting in damage to one of the buildings.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)