‘Israel at a Crossroads’ – Former Intelligence Officer Warns of Hezbollah’s Unprecedented Threat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tomer said that Hezbollah could paralyze the entire country by launching thousands of missiles. The Lebanese Resistance movement poses “an unprecedented threat” that the Israeli army cannot counter, the former official said.

Haim Tomer, a former senior official at the Intelligence and Special Task Force, who served as head of the Intelligence Division and head of the Space Division, expressed pessimism about Israel’s chances of surviving a broad war against Hezbollah.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, he discussed the implications of continuing the fight in Gaza and expanding the campaign in the north.

According to Tomer, “entering a broad campaign in Lebanon now, after eight months of fighting in Gaza, significantly risks Israel’s ability to function as a state with an economy, society, and international presence.”

“The public must understand that an all-out war threatens Israel’s Zionist vision,” he said.

“They have precision missiles that can destroy Israel’s gas fields in seconds. Israel cannot counter both Hamas and Hezbollah, especially with Hezbollah’s large number of drones and advanced detection systems,” he stated.

Tomer warned against underestimating Hezbollah’s capabilities, saying that their “tactical intelligence” is “at least as good as Israel’s”

According to the Israeli official, Tel Aviv is “at a historical crossroads.”

Israel, in Tomer’s opinion, should accept US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a ceasefire before starting a large-scale war, which he considers disastrous.

“Hezbollah is much stronger than Hamas, with better intelligence and higher containment capabilities,” he said. “Recent weeks have shown their precise intelligence and real-time capabilities.”

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)