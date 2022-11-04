In Support of West Bank Resistance, Large Rally Held in Bureij Camp in Gaza (PHOTOS)

November 4, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Thousands of Palestinians rally in Gaza in solidarity with Al Aqsa Mosque and the Resistance in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Palestinians from the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas participated in a large rally in the Gaza Strip.

The rally was held in the Bureij refugee camp in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Resistance in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier today, Israeli warplanes bombed the nearby Maghazi refugee camp, causing destruction to homes and a football stadium. The Israeli attack also caused a large fire.

Israel says its attack was a retaliation against the firing of rockets from besieged Gaza hours earlier.

The Gaza Strip, a home to 2 million Palestinians, mostly refugees, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2007. Since then, Gaza has been subjected to major Israeli wars and frequent bombardments that killed thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

