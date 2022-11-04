In Support of West Bank Resistance, Large Rally Held in Bureij Camp in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Palestinians from the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas participated in a large rally in the Gaza Strip.

The rally was held in the Bureij refugee camp in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Resistance in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier today, Israeli warplanes bombed the nearby Maghazi refugee camp, causing destruction to homes and a football stadium. The Israeli attack also caused a large fire.



Israel says its attack was a retaliation against the firing of rockets from besieged Gaza hours earlier.

The Gaza Strip, a home to 2 million Palestinians, mostly refugees, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2007. Since then, Gaza has been subjected to major Israeli wars and frequent bombardments that killed thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)