Israel Declares Palestinian Activist’s Home in Hebron a ‘Military Zone’ (VIDEO)

Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli army has declared the home of a prominent Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro a closed military zone, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Nobody is allowed to enter Amro’s home or its surrounding areas in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The order was issued by Israeli army official Yehuda Yishai Rozolio, according to Haaretz.

Amro recently set up an office for the Youth Against Settlements activist group and had complained of repeated harassment and attacks by illegal Jewish settlers.

His lawyer, Michael Sfard, requested a criminal investigation of Rozolio over the order to bar anyone from entering, claiming that the commander was abusing his authority, Haaretz said.

A number of settler attacks have been caught on video and after approaching the Hebron police three times, Amro was told each time there were no police investigators to look into his complaints.

“They don’t want me to speak to foreign and Israeli audiences about the apartheid and the Israeli occupation,” Amro told Haaretz.

He is now left alone in his house and is afraid to leave it due to threats he has received.

