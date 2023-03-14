Incredible Photos of Bat Rays Fishing in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Throughout the month of March, bat rays began their migration from the southern Mediterranean region south of the Gaza Strip to the north. For Palestinian fishermen, this is a unique opportunity.

Nizar Ayyash, the head of the fishermen’s syndicate in Gaza, explained to the Shebab news agency that the bat ray season is very short, and that fishermen must take advantage of their passage.

Bat rays are usually caught in deep waters, 6 to 9 miles from the seashore.

According to Ayyash, fishermen with large boats have an advantage over others because of the weight and size of the bat rays.

A kilogram of bat ray’s meat only costs 8 shekels (approximately $0,30), so it is in great demand among Gazan citizens, who live in extremely difficult conditions.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)