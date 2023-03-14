National Day of the Wounded Marked in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian amputees took part in the ‘National Day of the Wounded’, marked on March 13 of every year.

Thousands of Palestinians have been maimed and wounded during the Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip. Many of the wounded never fully healed and thousands became amputees.

The rally was organized by Palestinian political groups in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City.

“Our pain, our sacrifices, and our hopes for victory and liberation are renewed,”

Bahaa al-Lahham, one of the amputee participants, said in a speech.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)