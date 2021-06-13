Israeli Forces Assault 3 Palestinian Workers in West Bank

Israeli army soldiers on Sunday brutally assaulted three Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian medical source, reports Anadolu Agency.

“The workers suffered bruises in the head and face,” the source told Anadolu Agency.

Our correspondent: 3 Palestinian workers from Beita, south of Nablus, were injured after being beaten by the occupation forces near Barta'a military checkpoint in Jenin while they were on their way to work in the occupied territories in 1948. https://t.co/kF59dqdirT — wana (@wana_sama) June 13, 2021

According to the official Wafa news agency, the soldiers assaulted the workers after they attempted to cross the Israel-built separation barrier near Barta’a village, north of Jenin city, on their way to their workplace.

Palestinian workers usually seek to reach their workplaces via holes in the separation wall to avoid crowdedness and long-time waiting at the Israeli military checkpoints.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)