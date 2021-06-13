Israeli Forces Assault 3 Palestinian Workers in West Bank

June 13, 2021 Blog, News
Palestinian workers waiting in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Israeli army soldiers on Sunday brutally assaulted three Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian medical source, reports Anadolu Agency.

“The workers suffered bruises in the head and face,” the source told Anadolu Agency.

According to the official Wafa news agency, the soldiers assaulted the workers after they attempted to cross the Israel-built separation barrier near Barta’a village, north of Jenin city, on their way to their workplace.

Palestinian workers usually seek to reach their workplaces via holes in the separation wall to avoid crowdedness and long-time waiting at the Israeli military checkpoints.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

