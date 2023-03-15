Israel Extends Solitary Confinement of Ahmed Manasra

Twenty-one-year-old Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra has been denied his freedom again after an Israeli court on Monday extended his detention in solitary confinement by at least another six months, The New Arab reported.

Manasra, who was arrested at the age of 13 in 2015 after being run over by an Israeli police vehicle and beaten on the head by Jewish settlers, suffers from severe psychological damage due to his detention, lack of medical treatment, and isolation.

He is being held in the isolation section of the Eishel prison in the Naqab desert.

“After being imprisoned as a child, and most recently spending a year and a half in solitary confinement, Ahmed has been detained for yet another six months,” said Manasra’s father outside the courtroom.

“His health is deteriorating, and his mind is struggling to cope.”

An Israeli judge said that Manasra should remain in solitary confinement due to being a danger to himself.

He was initially sentenced to 12 years, after being charged with assisting his cousin in an attempt to stab an Israeli in Jerusalem. His cousin was shot and killed on the spot.

His sentence was later lowered to nine years in prison.

In April 2022, an Israeli court referred Manasra’s case to a special committee to determine whether to maintain the ‘terrorism’ charges against him.

The committee ruled in favor of maintaining the charge in June, and he was denied parole.

Manasra will now remain in solitary confinement until at least September, although his lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, said that he will appeal the decision again.

