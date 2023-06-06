Injuries Reported as Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians following Funeral of Slain Toddler

Two Palestinian youths were transferred to hospital after being shot and injured by Israeli forces in the village. Their health condition was described as moderate.

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured in the foot and another was struck in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet on Tuesday, in the village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, following the funeral procession of slain toddler Mohammed Tamimi, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of two-year-old Mohammad Haitham Tamimi who died on Monday, four days after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in his village of Nabi Saleh.

The funeral of 2-year-old Palestinian toddler Mohammad Tamimi. Mohammad died on Monday, four days after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in his village of Nabi Saleh.https://t.co/19EN08EOwE pic.twitter.com/x5hp1UUKs8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 6, 2023

Israeli forces also attacked the village residents with a barrage of tear gas canisters and stun grenades, causing dozens to suffocate.

(WAFA, PC)