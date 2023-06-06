Gantz Says He Will Support Any Step Netanyahu Takes against Iran

Benny Gantz, former Israeli Minister of Defence and one of the leaders of the opposition, said on Monday that the Iranian threat has become real and it will endanger the region, adding that he will support any effort to prevent the emergence of a nuclear Iran, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post quoted Gantz as saying that “today, in an ever-shifting global and Middle East reality, our nation is threatened by the emergence of a nuclear-armed Iran..”

“We must stress that a nuclear Iran is first and foremost a global challenge, endangering global and regional stability,” Gantz reportedly added.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post conference gala, Gantz also reportedly said that “the 11th hour” has arrived: “We cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”

This comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful pro-Israel lobby group, that “if Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then – as President Biden has repeatedly made clear – all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Blinken added that Iran remains the greatest threat to Israel and should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

