Injuries Reported as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Village near Hebron

September 24, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Armed Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers in West Bank. (Photo: ISM, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians in the village of Susya, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), as a European Union delegation made his way to the village, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The settlers, under military protection, assaulted the villagers of Susya, inflicting bruises and cuts across the bodies of several villagers, according to WAFA. Israeli soldiers held the EU delegation and declared the village a closed military zone.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

