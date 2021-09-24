Injuries Reported as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Village near Hebron

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians in the village of Susya, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), as a European Union delegation made his way to the village, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Video| Israeli settlers brutally attack Palestinian worker with knives in Silwan https://t.co/cJlGQJ8BHC — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 17, 2021

The settlers, under military protection, assaulted the villagers of Susya, inflicting bruises and cuts across the bodies of several villagers, according to WAFA. Israeli soldiers held the EU delegation and declared the village a closed military zone.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Large number of extremist Israeli settlers accompanied by police break into Al-Aqsa https://t.co/gweUBL1xx2 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 22, 2021

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)