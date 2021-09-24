Israeli Forces Injure 12 Palestinians in Beita, Kafr Qaddum

September 24, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli forces attack Palestinian protesters taking part in the weekly anti-settlement protests. (Photo: Via Social Media)

At least 12 Palestinians were injured on Friday by the Israeli army during clashes in the villages of Beita and Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli occupation soldiers fired live gunfire, rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at Palestinian protesters in Beita, injuring at least eight of them, one of them seriously. Another 18 cases of suffocation from teargas were reported.

Some of the protesters also sustained injuries after falling on the ground while being chased by soldiers.

Meantime, according to WAFA, four Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli gunfire during the weekly protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum.

For near five months, Palestinians from Beita and neighboring villages have been holding almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost, Evaytar, on the Jabal Sabih mount, which is adjacent to the village.

Several Palestinian protesters have been killed and dozens wounded by Israeli occupation forces during recurrent clashes over the past five months.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

