Israeli Forces Injure 12 Palestinians in Beita, Kafr Qaddum

At least 12 Palestinians were injured on Friday by the Israeli army during clashes in the villages of Beita and Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli occupation soldiers fired live gunfire, rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at Palestinian protesters in Beita, injuring at least eight of them, one of them seriously. Another 18 cases of suffocation from teargas were reported.

Get a glimpse of Israeli apartheid & read our infographic about Beita. It manifests in stealing Palestinian land exclusively for Jewish use, ghettoizing Palestinians in #Beita by checkpoints, bypass roads & settlements & by murdering peaceful protesters. #UNInvestigateApartheid pic.twitter.com/T7TootIvX4 — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) September 16, 2021

Some of the protesters also sustained injuries after falling on the ground while being chased by soldiers.

Meantime, according to WAFA, four Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli gunfire during the weekly protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum.

Israeli occupation forces destroyed roads leading to Jabal Sabih in the village of #Beita, which becomes a site of weekly protests against the Israeli occupation and settlement expansion.#Palestine @Motherl28134473 pic.twitter.com/eNFqTr8StG — Motherland (@Motherl28134473) September 18, 2021

For near five months, Palestinians from Beita and neighboring villages have been holding almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost, Evaytar, on the Jabal Sabih mount, which is adjacent to the village.

Several Palestinian protesters have been killed and dozens wounded by Israeli occupation forces during recurrent clashes over the past five months.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)