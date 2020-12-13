Israel established diplomatic relations with the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Saturday, the Israeli foreign ministry said, the latest in a string of normalization deals agreed by the Jewish state.
“The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.
“The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.”
Watch: #Israel establishes diplomatic relations with #Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India.https://t.co/29V4m55zDY pic.twitter.com/ImdeV5Jxwi
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 13, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement, saying in a statement that Israel was “in contact with other countries that want to establish relations with” the Jewish state.
The deal with Bhutan comes days after Morocco agreed to normalize relations with Israel, the fourth Arab state to do so since August.
#Morocco Joins Other #Arab Countries, #Normalizes with #Israel https://t.co/soluhgwsch via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/kClVX9kCzJ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 12, 2020
According to some analysts, other countries could follow, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and some Asian countries traditionally opposed to Israel, such as Indonesia.
(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)
