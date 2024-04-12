Massacres in Central Gaza – Israel’s Genocidal Assault Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has reported that the Israeli occupation carried out 8 massacres in the past 24 hours, which led to the killing of 89 people and the injury of 120 more.

Continuous intense bombardment of the Nuseirat camp in the central area of the Strip has also been reported.

According to the Ministry, there are still victims trapped under rubble and on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams facing challenges in reaching them.

According to Al-Jazeera correspondent, Ismail al-Ghoul,at least 25 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house belonging to the Tabatibi family, in the Sidra area of the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

The house was sheltering displaced individuals, and the attack resulted in numerous casualties, predominantly among children and women.

UN OFFICE FOR HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS: a team of its staff found extensive destruction in Khan Yunis and unexploded bombs weighing a thousand pounds. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/Sk9FrRxrnr pic.twitter.com/2hCKgD1jYW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 12, 2024

Israeli occupation forces persist in bombing Gaza City for the third consecutive day, causing extensive destruction in the region.

In the Nuseirat camp, Israeli forces continued their incursion into the outskirts, with helicopters from the Israeli occupation army conducting aggressive bombings in the northern areas of the camp.

Reports from Palestinian sources indicate that Israeli gunboats also targeted a school in the new camp, north of Nuseirat, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Early Friday witnessed violent clashes between Palestinian Resistance groups and Israeli occupation forces north of the Nuseirat camp. Smoke bombs were reportedly deployed by the occupation forces in the area.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,634 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,214 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/Sk9FrRxZcZ pic.twitter.com/dDJ0UqFLnw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 12, 2024

These confrontations follow the initiation of a military operation by Israeli forces in central Gaza, including the vicinity of the Nuseirat camp, accompanied by intensified aerial and artillery bombardments and the launching of smoke bombs towards civilian residences.

On Thursday, the Israeli army announced the commencement of a surprise military operation in the center of the Gaza Strip, with reports from Israeli Army Radio confirming military operations in the vicinity of the Nuseirat camp, starting with a series of airstrikes in the area.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,634 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,214 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli attack on the central region of the Gaza Strip continued, with scores of Palestinians killed and injured. Quoting a reserve officer, The Economist revealed that there are no rules of engagement in Gaza. Citing sources familiar to the matter, the Wall Street Journal… pic.twitter.com/VIJ65Sp2FY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 12, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)