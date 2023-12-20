Internet, Communication Services Fully Cut off in Gaza for Seventh Time

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Telecommunications Company announced on Wednesday a total blackout of all telecommunications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

This is the seventh time Gaza has suffered from a total blackout of telecommunications since the aggression began on October 7, Anadolu news agency reported.

“In the six previous outages, fixed-line, cellular, and internet communications were cut off for several hours,” Anatoly said.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted the Executive Director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Laith Daraghmeh, as saying that the occupation forces destroyed the generators powering the main division from Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Two journalists were injured in bombing around the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/kSgISqUFNT pic.twitter.com/4qXE50zD4s — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2023

Daraghmeh explained to WAFA that the Israeli airstrikes bombed the fiber optic network, the main Internet access point in the Gaza Strip, after they bombed it two days ago, and that it took ten consecutive hours to repair it due to the difficulty of accessing it because of the destruction of the roads.

Ooredoo also announced, in a brief press release, the blockout of its services in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, while it remains partially working in the north.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)