‘I Don’t Care About Gaza, I Want To See Dead Bodies of Terrorists’ – Israeli Politician

Israel’s Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women, May Golan, has expressed her disdain for the people of Gaza, saying she wants to see “dead bodies of terrorists around Gaza.”

“…I don’t care about Gaza, I literally don’t care. For all I care, they can go out and just swim in the sea,” Golan said on an Israeli TV channel.

“I want to see dead bodies of terrorists around Gaza. That’s what I want to see,” she said.

“I care about only three things; The first thing is I care about our soldiers, our dear, precious soldiers that danger their lives every day for the state of Israel,” the politician continued.

“I care about the one thing that will have to be and this is killing and destroying Hamas from the face of the earth.”

Defending Racist Comments

Golan, 37, is a Likud Party member known for inflammatory statements she made about African refugees in Israel.

According to a report in The Guardian, she called them “Muslim infiltrators,” criminals and rapists. “She said many have Aids…and demanded they be expelled from the country,” the report said.

Her nomination by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a consul-general to New York earlier this year was “denounced by Israeli and American former diplomats, as an affront to the US and damaging for Israel,” the report added.

“If I am racist for wanting to defend my country and for wanting to protect my basic rights and security, then I’m a proud racist,” she reportedly said at a political rally in 2013 as a member of the far-right Jewish Power party.

Golan had described herself as “very flattered” to have been nominated to the New York position.

“Leveled Just Like Auschwitz”

Last week, an Israeli town mayor called for the entire Gaza Strip to be “emptied and leveled flat, just like Auschwitz.”

Let it become a museum, showcasing the capabilities of the state of Israel and dissuading anyone from living in the Gaza Strip. This is what must be done to give them a visual representation.” Metula council chief David Azoulai said in an interview with Tel Aviv’s Radio 103FM.

