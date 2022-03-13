Iran Claims Responsibility for Missile Strike on Erbil, Says It ‘Targeted Israeli Facilities’ (VIDEO)

Iran claimed responsibility for an attack with precision-guided missile in the region of Erbil. (Photo: video grab)

Iran claimed responsibility on Sunday for an overnight attack with precision-guided missiles on what it said were Israeli facilities in the region of Erbil in northern Iraq, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for Saturday’s strike in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), saying it came in response to last week’s Israeli attack in Syria that killed two IRGC members.

The IRGC warned Israel that it would face a “harsh, decisive, and destructive response” if such strikes continue, vowing to avenge the Syria strike.

The IRGC also underlined that the security of Iranian nationals was “the red line” of the country’s armed forces.

Last week, Israeli planes bombed several sites in southern Syria, near the Syrian capital Damascus.

Syrian media had previously announced three soldiers were killed on February 24 as a result of Israeli missile strikes on some targets surrounding Damascus.

