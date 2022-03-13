Jewish Settler Opens Fire at Girl School in Bethlehem, Terrorizes Children

Jewish settlers and Israeli forces often attack Palestinian students and prevent them from reaching their schools. (Photo: via Days of Palestine)

An armed Jewish settler opened fire on Sunday at a girl school in the village of Tuqu in the occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Bassam Jabr, an official of the Bethlehem Education Directorate, told WAFA that an illegal Jewish settler who was armed with a rifle got off a bus loaded with settlers and opened gunfire towards the school, spreading fear among the schoolchildren.

Jabr said that in the aftermath of the attack, hundreds of students were evacuated to a safe haven and therefore classes were canceled.

Violence and vandalism by Israeli settlers are commonplace in the occupied West Bank and are never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians particularly intensified during the last three months, with the Israeli occupation army turning a blind eye to the violence spree and providing the settlers with protection.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

