Jewish Settler Opens Fire at Girl School in Bethlehem, Terrorizes Children

An armed Jewish settler opened fire on Sunday at a girl school in the village of Tuqu in the occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Bassam Jabr, an official of the Bethlehem Education Directorate, told WAFA that an illegal Jewish settler who was armed with a rifle got off a bus loaded with settlers and opened gunfire towards the school, spreading fear among the schoolchildren.

A rifle-armed Israeli settler opened gunfire at Al-Khansa school for girls in the village of Tuqu in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, today. The school children, who were extremely frightened, were evacuated to a safe haven after the attack. pic.twitter.com/NVnbEOzbnP — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) March 13, 2022

Jabr said that in the aftermath of the attack, hundreds of students were evacuated to a safe haven and therefore classes were canceled.

Violence and vandalism by Israeli settlers are commonplace in the occupied West Bank and are never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

According to local sources an Israeli settler shot at al Khansa school in Tekoa while children are in their classrooms. This is the kind of random violence Palestinians are subjected to in addition to state oppression. #DefundRacism pic.twitter.com/iMaTAboGzB — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) March 13, 2022

Attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians particularly intensified during the last three months, with the Israeli occupation army turning a blind eye to the violence spree and providing the settlers with protection.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)