US Sent Message to Iran to End Regional Tension – Tehran Envoy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The Americans also fear the idea that expanding this war could lead to this entity being erased from existence.”

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, has disclosed that the US sent a message to Tehran through a Gulf delegation “to solve the problem in the entire region” and not just a partial solution to the war.

The Middle East Monitor reported that, in an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed news website, Akbari said, “The Zionist entity has reached a stage in which it can do nothing but kill women and children, destroy homes over the heads of their residents, carry out terrorist bombings, and assassinate resistance figures.”

Akbari reportedly added that the bombings that targeted those commemorating the assassination of the late General Qassem Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kermanshah last week, “is a reaction resulting from Israel’s weakness.”

The ambassador said, “They kill and bomb on the one hand, and on the other, they send delegations to Iran and the resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen.”

“The Americans also fear the idea that expanding this war could lead to this entity (Israel – PC) being erased from existence,” he reportedly added.

“America and the Zionist entity fear the Iranian response because they know that what they have done is evidence of weakness.”

Hosseini added that “they realize that every terrorist act they have planned and carried out so far will be followed by a strong and decisive response from Iran.”

The ambassador said: “Ten days ago, we received a message from one of the Gulf countries that sent its delegation to Iran carrying a message from the Americans in order to solve the problem in the entire region and not just to partially settle the conflict.”

MEMO reports that though he did not provide details of the message, he said: “Muslims and all the free people of the world are seeking to liberate Jerusalem, especially since the axis of resistance today is stronger than at any time in the past, and the role of the Zionist entity is weaker than at any time in the past.”

Another Hezbollah Official Assassinated

Earlier on Monday, a senior commander with the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah was killed by an Israeli missile in the village of Majdal Selm, in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement the killing of the “martyr fighter leader Wissam Hassan Tawil, known as ‘Al-Hah Jawad’.”

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

However, following the assassination last week of the deputy head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, said that “a response is inevitable”.

(PC, MEMO)