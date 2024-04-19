Iran Confronts Israel: Why Now? What’s Next? – Interview with Mohammed Marandi

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The interview focuses on Iran’s retaliatory operation against Israel, in addition to Iran’s role in supporting the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

In the first episode of Palestine Chronicle – In Depth, Robert Inlakesh interviews Professor Mohammed Marandi, an expert on post-colonial literature and academic at the University of Tehran.

On April 13, Iran launched a much-anticipated retaliatory attack on Israel.

The Iranian retaliation was expected following an Israeli aggression that flattened the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Though Israel has attacked many Iranian targets in the past, the attack on the consulate is an escalation since it targeted a ‘sovereign’ Iranian territory – the diplomatic mission.

Washington has warned Iran against retaliating, though the Americans failed to condemn the Israeli aggression on Iran, which resulted in the killing of 13 people, including seven military officials.

