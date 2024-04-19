‘State of Palestine is Inevitable’ – US Veto of UN Bid Slammed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Twelve members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution on Thursday, while Britain and Switzerland abstained.

The US’s veto of a draft resolution recommending that Palestine be granted full membership at the United Nations has been met with widespread condemnation.

Twelve members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution on Thursday, while Britain and Switzerland abstained.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said the US “once again…stands against the international will, using its veto power.”

“This reaffirms its stance against our Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, and to establish their independent Palestinian state,” Hamas stressed.

Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said “The fact that this resolution did not pass will not break our will, and it will not defeat our determination,” adding “We will not stop in our effort. The state of Palestine is inevitable. It is real.”

“Please remember that once this session adjourns, in Palestine, there are innocents paying the price with their lives … for the delay in justice, freedom and peace,” Mansour reportedly emphasized.

OIC: Prolonging the Oppression

While Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority president called the veto “unfair, unethical and unjustified,” the Organization of Islamic Cooperation reportedly said the move by the US “contributes to prolonging the historical oppression” imposed on the Palestinian people for 75 years.”

Qatar: A Sad Day

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep regret at the failure of the Security Council” to adopt the resolution, and said it “considered it a sad day for justice and a setback for efforts to bring peace to the region.”

Statement | Qatar Expresses Deep Regret at Security Council’s Failure to Adopt Draft Resolution Accepting Palestine’s Full Membership to UN#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/0bD8UImawg — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 19, 2024

The “failure” of the Security Council to adopt the draft resolution, “reveals, time again, its inability to carry out its responsibilities and role within the framework of maintaining international peace and security, especially in light of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip”, the statement said.

Türkiye: US Siding with Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “While everyone stands by Palestine, unfortunately, the US demonstrated its stance by siding with Israel.”

Norway: Regrettable Outcome

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said his country “regrets” the outcome of the vote.

“We would have voted in favour,” he said. “Norway is a staunch supporter of Palestine’s right to statehood. The #TwoStateSolution is the only way to durable peace” between Palestine and Israel.

Ireland: Disappointed

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said on X: “Disappointed at outcome of UN Security Council vote on Palestinian UN membership.”

“It is past time for Palestine to take its rightful place amongst the nations of the world. fully supports UN membership and will vote in favour of any UNGA resolution to that end,” he stressed.

Norway 'regrets' outcome as UNSC blocks Palestine's full UN membership resolutionhttps://t.co/wAnxqpYJhr — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) April 19, 2024

Russia: Occupying Power

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said that the US has demonstrated “what they really think of the Palestinians”.

“The aim is to break the Palestinians’s will, to force them once and for all to submit to the occupying power, to turn them into servants and second-class persons, and perhaps, to once and for all force them out of their native territory,” he was reported by Al-Jazeera as saying.

Egypt: Legal Responsibility

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move was “not consistent with the legal and historical responsibility” of the international community.

Saudi Arabia: Green Light to Israel

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its regret at the outcome of the vote.

In a statement on X, the ministry said that the ‘failure to adopt the resolution allows for the Israeli occupation to continue its violations of international law without deterrence and will not bring the desired peace closer.”

Responding to @elizondogabriel, @RussiaUN Amb Nebenzia makes it clear he doesn't think today's 3 pm meeting of the Admissions Committee will result in any breakthrough regarding @Palestine_UN's request for full #UN membership and says most #UNSC members want the issue to be voted… https://t.co/ALbHW8mh1w pic.twitter.com/UYDYNEANFH — Rami Ayari (@Raminho) April 11, 2024

Jordan: Right to Own State

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “The Security Council must recognize the Palestinian state in order to stop Israel from depriving the Palestinian people of their right to freedom and their own state,” state news agency Petra reported.

Israel: Commends the US

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X: “I commend the United States for vetoing this shameful proposal, which was rejected today at the UN Security Council.”

“Terrorism will not be rewarded. Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all 133 hostages in Gaza are released,” Katz added.

‘Long Overdue Step’

On Tuesday the Arab Group, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, expressed “its unwavering support for the State of Palestine’s application for full membership in the United Nations.”

“This is a long-overdue step that should have been taken not just in 2022, but since 1948,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia expresses regret over UN Security Council's (UNSC) failure to grant full membership to the State of Palestine.#Palestine https://t.co/c3EUNvyU0E pic.twitter.com/Vf3wgDXZ7M — WE News English (@WENewsEnglish) April 19, 2024

In 2011, Palestine submitted a bid to become a full UN member but failed to secure the required support from Security Council members.

However, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour announced on April 2 that he had sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting that their membership application be reconsidered.

On April 8, the UN Security Council’s president referred the Palestinian Authority’s application to become a full member of the world body to its committee on the admission of new members.

(The Palestine Chronicle)