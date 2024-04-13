Iran Begins Retaliatory Attack on Israel – DEVELOPING STORY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The much-anticipated Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel has begun, Israeli officials told the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).



The Iranian retaliation was expected following an Israeli aggression that flattened the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Though Israel has attacked many Iranian targets in the past, the attack on the consulate is an escalation since it targeted a ‘sovereign’ Iranian territory – the diplomatic mission. Washington has warned Iran against retaliating, though the Americans failed to condemn the Israeli aggression on Iran, which resulted in the killing of 13 people, including seven military officials. Below are the latest updates regarding the Iranian retaliation:

Saturday, April 13, 10:450 pm (GMT+2)

IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps): Retaliatory Attack on Israel includes tens of drones and missiles.

IRANIAN TV: Iran officially declares the start of an attack on Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A third wave of Iranian drones launched towards Israel.

Saturday, April 13, 10:30 pm (GMT+2)

IRAQI NEWS AGENCY: the Minister of Transport announced the closure of airspace and the cessation of navigation traffic.

Saturday, April 13, 10:15 pm (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Iran launches swarm of Kamikaze drones at Israel.

Saturday, April 13, 10:00 pm (GMT+2)

KAN: Iran begins retaliatory attack on Israel.

Saturday, April 13, 9:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESPERSON: The Israeli military and air force are fully prepared for the Iranian threats, which are expected to take place in the next few hours.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israel will close its airspace starting at 1 am Jerusalem time.

#BREAKING | The official website of Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei republishes an audio clip of the Leader's speech during Eid prayers, in which he vowed to punish the Israeli occupation.#Iran pic.twitter.com/inBFXQ6sd3 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 13, 2024

ISRAELI MEDIA: the mini-ministerial council will hold its emergency meeting tonight in a fortified underground building at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, to discuss the possible Iranian attack.

MAARIV: The Israeli Foreign Minister postpones a visit to Hungary and Austria.

ISRAELI RADIO: the mini-ministerial council is holding an emergency meeting tonight to discuss the possibility of Iran launching an attack on Israel.

Saturday, April 13, 9:00 pm (GMT+2)

JORDANIAN AVIATION REGULATORY AUTHORITY: The Jordanian Aviation Regulatory Authority announced the temporary and precautionary closure of the country’s airspace to aircraft movement, starting tonight.

BREAKING: 🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iranian drones heard flying over Iraq towards Israel @Middle_East_Spectator https://t.co/X2euPcJtg8 pic.twitter.com/AhLL1iFYmM — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 13, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Protest leaders in Tel Aviv announced the end of their demonstration demanding the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal and the early dismissal of the government, due to new instructions from the Israeli Home Front, which banned gatherings for two days.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: The Home Front in Israel announced the cancellation of educational activities and the ban on gatherings of more than a thousand people, starting tonight and for two days, as part of preparations to confront an expected Iranian response to the consulate attack in Damascus.

(The Palestine Chronicle)