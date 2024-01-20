Israel’s Genocidal War on Gaza Continues, Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded

Scores of Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and others were wounded in a relentless series of Israeli aerial and artillery shelling of multiple areas across Gaza.

A number of homes, buildings, residential apartments, and public and private property were destroyed and damaged due to the ongoing shelling.

Israeli occupation forces blew up multiple homes in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of several people and causing various injuries to several others.

Medical sources announced the killing of a citizen after being directly targeted by a reconnaissance plane in Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes launched intense airstrikes targeting the areas of Bani Suhaila, Al-Zana, Abasan, and Batn Al-Sameen, east and south of the governorate.

Additionally, Israeli fighter jets shelled, with many missiles, the town of Jabaliya, located to the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)