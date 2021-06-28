‘Our Vision for Liberation’ with Ilan Pappé & Ramzy Baroud

By Palestine Deep Dive

Currently working together on a new publication, “Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out“, this will be a timely discussion illuminating the process of producing this compilation of perspectives which aims to provide a new Palestinian discourse fit for today’s challenges to achieving Palestinian freedom.

We’ll be hearing whether recent new-found unity across Palestine in protest against the ethnic cleansing of Sheikh Jarrah and the devastating bombardment of Gaza, in what has been called the “Unity Intifada”, already points to the materialization of a new vision.

Prof. Ilan Pappé is a distinguished Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter, director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a Palestinian-American journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books. His latest is These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press).

“Our Vision for Liberation” is due to be published in November 2021.