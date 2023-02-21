Iraq Renews Rejection of Normalization with Israel

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein renewed on Monday his country’s rejection of the normalization of relations with Israel, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Hussein denied reports about the normalization of ties with Israel during a press conference upon his return from Washington.

Hussein also denied that this issue was proposed for discussion during his meetings with senior American officials while he was in the United States.

“We have not heard from the political blocs about the issue of the normalization,” he said.

“All these reports are fake. Everyone knows the political situation in Iraq. It has been clear that such an issue has never been proposed.”

