Palestinian Child Dies of Wounds Sustained from Israeli Gunfire Two Weeks Ago

February 21, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
The funeral of 16-year-old Muntasser al-Shawa, killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via AlQastal)

A 16-year-old Palestinian child who was shot and critically wounded two weeks ago by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus succumbed to his wounds on Monday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources at Rafidiya hospital in Nablus said that Muntasser al-Shawa was shot on February 8 by a bullet fired by Israeli soldiers during a raid of Nablus.

The bullet penetrated his head from behind his ear and exited through the mouth. He was brought to the hospital without a heartbeat but was revived and kept in intensive care until he was pronounced dead tonight.

With Shawwa’s death, the Israeli army has shot and killed 49 Palestinians since the start of the year, including 12 children and an elderly woman.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*