Palestinian Child Dies of Wounds Sustained from Israeli Gunfire Two Weeks Ago

A 16-year-old Palestinian child who was shot and critically wounded two weeks ago by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus succumbed to his wounds on Monday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources at Rafidiya hospital in Nablus said that Muntasser al-Shawa was shot on February 8 by a bullet fired by Israeli soldiers during a raid of Nablus.

The bullet penetrated his head from behind his ear and exited through the mouth. He was brought to the hospital without a heartbeat but was revived and kept in intensive care until he was pronounced dead tonight.

With Shawwa’s death, the Israeli army has shot and killed 49 Palestinians since the start of the year, including 12 children and an elderly woman.

(WAFA, PC)