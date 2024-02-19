Expected to Address ICJ on Palestine – China Highlights ‘Roots of All Problems’ (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Chinese participation is expected to be strongly in favor of the Palestinians, in light of the latest statement by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.

China has been listed as one of the 52 countries that will present arguments on controversial Israeli policies in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem.

The ICJ began its hearings after UNGA Resolution 77/247 requested an advisory opinion from the ICJ on the legality of Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories and the consequences of Israel’s conduct for other states and the UN.

Longest-Running Injustice

“The recent escalation and the rising tension once again show that the Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue, and the displacement of generations of Palestinians without a legitimate state is one of the longest-running injustices in contemporary times,” the Chinese minister said on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

China“calls for speeding up the realization of the independent statehood of Palestine and the convening of a broader and more effective international peace conference to realize the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Wang Yi added.

“Palestine never achieved its legitimate national rights and did not establish an independent state (and) this is the root of all problems and the essence of the Middle East problem”.

China has remained consistent in its support for the Palestinian people and demand for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli war in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)