Isaac Herzog Elected President of Israel

June 2, 2021 Blog, News
Isaac Herzog Herzog became Israel's 11th president. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Members of the Knesset today voted Isaac Herzog as the new president as Reuven Rivlin’s term has come to an end.

According to the Knesset website, Herzog becomes Israel’s 11th president following a secret ballot.

Two candidates ran for the post; Isaac Herzog, a former Labour Party leader, and Miriam Peretz, an educator and social activist who lives in the illegal Jewish settlement of Giv’at Ze’ev, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

The president’s powers include accepting credentials of new ambassadors, assigning lawmakers to form the government, and issuing amnesties to prisoners. The post is held for seven years.

