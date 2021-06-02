Isaac Herzog Elected President of Israel

Israeli Members of the Knesset today voted Isaac Herzog as the new president as Reuven Rivlin’s term has come to an end.

According to the Knesset website, Herzog becomes Israel’s 11th president following a secret ballot.

Dear Bougie – guarding the character of the State of #Israel is a heavy responsibility. I have no doubt that you will carry it superbly.

I will be proud to pass it on to you.

Long live the State of Israel!

Long live the President of the State of Israel!@Isaac_Herzog pic.twitter.com/2nQmGztc2B — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) June 2, 2021

Two candidates ran for the post; Isaac Herzog, a former Labour Party leader, and Miriam Peretz, an educator and social activist who lives in the illegal Jewish settlement of Giv’at Ze’ev, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

The president’s powers include accepting credentials of new ambassadors, assigning lawmakers to form the government, and issuing amnesties to prisoners. The post is held for seven years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)