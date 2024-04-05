Al-Ashqar Family Teaches Solidarity in Rafah – PHOTOS & VIDEO

April 5, 2024 Articles, Features, Images, Videos
The Al-Ashqar family has something special: their resilience. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

With time, the family adapted to life in the camp, and began to contribute to helping the children of the area cope with the untold suffering there. 

Many members of the al-Ashqar family were killed in the early months of the Israeli war on Gaza. 

To save those who remained alive, though some of them injured, Abu Fares al-Ashqar and his wife fled with the remaining members of their family. 

The journey to Rafah, in southern Gaza was a harrowing one. Bodies littered the streets; families separated by the war; shells and missiles fell all around them and much of Gaza seemed in ruin. 

But they managed to make it to a Rafah displacement camp, where they have been based for the last a few months. 

At the camp, there is little food and little supplies, and most families were left to fend for themselves. 

But the al-Ashqar family, like many others, had something special that even the Israel war, however deadly, couldn’t take away from them: the resilience. 

With time, they adapted to life in the camp, and began to contribute to helping the children of the area cope with the untold suffering there. 

By building a traditional oven, using simple means, the family first provided access to others to cook their own food or bread, whenever available. 

This Ramadan however, the family began providing the food themselves, distributing it mostly among children so that they may break their Ramadan fast. 

The Palestine Chronicle joined the al-Ashqar family in its daily quest to survive, but also help others. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Mahmoud Ajjour is a Gaza-based photojournalist. He is the Palestine Chronicle’s correspondent in the Gaza Strip.

