EU Representative Urges Israel to Lift Blockade on Gaza

June 2, 2021 Blog, News
Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff visits areas of Gaza hit by Israeli airstrikes. (Photo: via EU and Palestinians Twitter Page)

A European Union official called on Tuesday for the lifting of a crippling Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip which has been in place for fifteen years, also saying that a unified Palestinian government should be formed in order for the reconstruction of the besieged territory to begin.

“These steps are not European Union conditions to the reconstruction [of Gaza], but a logical path to start this process,” Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the European Union representative for the Palestinian territories said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

He added that “democratic elections” should be held and praised Egyptian efforts to shore up a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza following a deadly Israeli assault on the territory which left 254 Palestinians dead and hundreds more injured.

Von Burgsdorff visited areas of Gaza hit by Israeli airstrikes and met representatives of civil society groups on his trip to the besieged territory, Anadolu reported.

A UN delegation, headed by Tor Wennesland, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process is also in Gaza and will meet with Hamas leaders.

Egypt has promised $500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza and its intelligence chief recently visited the territory for talks with Hamas leaders, while on Sunday Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi visited Cairo.

The 15-year Israeli blockade has had a devastating effect on Gaza’s population, causing shortages of essential goods and plunging tens of thousands of people into poverty and unemployment.

Many of the Gaza Strip’s residential areas have also been severely damaged by Israel’s repeated wars against the territory.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.