Islamic Jihad Movement Launches Large-Scale Military Drill in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Monday launched large-scale military maneuvers in the besieged Gaza Strip, with the participation of several military formations of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the movement, The New Arab reported.

Dubbed “Azm Al-Sadiqin”, the military drills simulate multiple field military operations, with the participation of several military formations, most notably the missile and artillery units, according to Abu Hamza, the military spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades.

GAZA, Jun. 20 – Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, lunched a large-scale military exercise in the Gaza Strip, “Azm al-Sadiqin”, on Monday,The exercises will be carried out over a period of days in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/auac7fjf2I — Suribelle (@Suri_belle) June 20, 2022

In a press statement sent to The New Arab, Abu Hamza said “the maneuvers are a preparation for any future battle with the Israeli occupation.”

Al-Quds Brigades shared short videos on its website showing the firing of “rockets and missiles towards the sea” at supposed targets at nine in the morning.

Footage of leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip attending a joint rally promoting unity between the two movements, earlier. Relations between Hamas & PIJ continue to go from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/1rbC0xRKoO — َ (@jordan_sp1) April 14, 2022

PIJ is considered the second most powerful military faction in the coastal enclave, as it has strong ties with the Gaza-run Hamas and often cooperates with Hamas during the majority of the military confrontations with the Israeli army.

Since 2008, Israel launched four large-scale military wars against the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of locals including women and children.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)