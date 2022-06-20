Islamic Jihad Movement Launches Large-Scale Military Drill in Gaza

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. (Photo: via Paltoday Tw Page)

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Monday launched large-scale military maneuvers in the besieged Gaza Strip, with the participation of several military formations of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the movement, The New Arab reported.

Dubbed “Azm Al-Sadiqin”, the military drills simulate multiple field military operations, with the participation of several military formations, most notably the missile and artillery units, according to Abu Hamza, the military spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades.

In a press statement sent to The New Arab, Abu Hamza said “the maneuvers are a preparation for any future battle with the Israeli occupation.”

Al-Quds Brigades shared short videos on its website showing the firing of “rockets and missiles towards the sea” at supposed targets at nine in the morning.

PIJ is considered the second most powerful military faction in the coastal enclave, as it has strong ties with the Gaza-run Hamas and often cooperates with Hamas during the majority of the military confrontations with the Israeli army.

Since 2008, Israel launched four large-scale military wars against the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of locals including women and children.

