Israeli Court Reviews Ahmed Manasra’s Eligibility for Early Release (VIDEOS)

June 20, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Ahmed Manasra was tried and indicted in Israeli military court when he was 13 years old. (Photo: via IMEMC)

Israel’s Ramle Magistrate’s Court reviewed on Sunday the eligibility of detained Palestinian Ahmed Manasra for early release without announcing a final decision, Manasra’s defense team said.

Lawyer Khaled Al-Zabarqa told reporters after the session that a parole board has reviewed the case and heard all the parties. However, the lawyer added that the court did not announce a final decision, noting that it may issue its ruling within a week.

“We called on the committee to refuse to classify Ahmed’s case as terrorism and to transfer it to the early release committee, especially since he is in a difficult physical and psychological condition,” Al-Zabarka said.

Al-Zabarka explained that he visited Manasra in prison and found signs of wounds along his left arm all the way to the wrist, as well as wounds on his right arm, noting that he did not communicate with him visually or verbally and seemed to show signs of illness and general exhaustion.

According to Amnesty International, Manasra’s mental health worsened during his incarceration.

In October 2021 an independent Israeli clinical psychologist working with Physicians for Human Rights – Israel (PHRI) diagnosed him with severe psychiatric conditions and stated these had developed since his imprisonment.

Ahmed Manasra’s parents said in February 2022 that their son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, is suffering from psychotic delusions, and is severely depressed with suicidal thoughts.

The family said that he was violently beaten when he was detained in 2015 at the age of 13, and he had sustained a fractured skull.

Manasra has been unlawfully detained for seven years by the Israeli occupation under horrific circumstances and is currently suffering from serious mental health issues.

He was arrested at just 13 and violently interrogated without a lawyer or his parents present.

Last month, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) filed a request to the Beersheba District Court requesting the extension of his solitary confinement.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*