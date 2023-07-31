Israel Approves Plan for Possible Escalation with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

According to the Israeli news website Walla, Gallant ordered Israeli forces along the length of the Israel-Lebanon border to prepare for various eventualities.

Israeli Defence Minister Yaov Gallant approved plans on Sunday for a possible escalation with Lebanon’s Resistance group Hezbollah, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli news website Walla, Gallant ordered Israeli forces along the length of the Israel-Lebanon border to prepare for various eventualities.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have risen in recent months, with Hezbollah having recently erected two tents in the Shebaa Farms area in response to Israel’s construction of a fence around the nearby town of Ghajar.

The Shebaa Farms is Arab land occupied by Israel.

On Saturday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel against any actions that could lead to another confrontation between the two sides.

“(Israeli PM Benjamin) Netanyahu will meet his generals soon regarding Lebanon,” Nasrallah said, addressing crowds gathered to commemorate the Shia Ashura day of mourning.

“I warn them: Be careful, the resistance in Lebanon will neither play at nor abandon its responsibilities,” Nasrallah added.

“All options are on table and we are fully ready to confront any folly committed by the Israeli occupation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Israeli army chiefs on Sunday to discuss tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The border has remained largely quiet since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, but observers believe that the dispute around Ghajar and the Shebaa Farms could ignite another conflict.

(The New Arab, PC)