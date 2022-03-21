Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Israel to abandon its neutrality over Russia’s military operation, saying the time had come for the Jewish state to firmly back his country, The New Arab reported.

Zelensky, who is Jewish, made the appeal during an address to Israeli lawmakers, the latest in a series of speeches by videoconference to foreign legislatures.

Zelensky said Ukraine and Israel face the same threat from their respective enemies — “the total destruction of our people, our state, our culture, even the name: Ukraine, Israel.”

"Listen to the words of the Kremlin. They are using Nazi terminology," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told Israel's Knesset regarding the Russian invasion.https://t.co/cQkZq1V4j1 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 20, 2022

In remarks that at several points compared Russian aggression to the Holocaust, Zelensky said that “Ukraine made the choice to save Jews 80 years ago.”

“Now it’s time for Israel to make its choice,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has walked a careful diplomatic line since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

🇵🇸#Palestine | "The threat we face is the same, for us and for you. The destruction of a people and even a name, #Ukraine. I want you to think about this. '' This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in liaison with the Israeli Knesset. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BgVC8CUXNj — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) March 20, 2022

Stressing Israel’s strong ties to Moscow and Kyiv, Bennett has sought to preserve delicate security cooperation with Russia, which has troops in Syria, across Israel’s northern border.

Israel has provided humanitarian support to Ukraine but has so far rebuffed Kyiv’s requests for military assistance.

