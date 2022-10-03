Israel Arrests Family Members of Palestinian Prisoner during Visit in Ramon Prison

October 3, 2022 Blog, News
Israel's Ramon Prison. (Photo: via AA)

The Israeli occupation authorities detained on Sunday two family members of a Palestinian prisoner while they were visiting their son in the Ramon Prison, Felesteen newspaper reported.

The Israeli Prison Service reportedly claimed that a prisoner’s sister stabbed a female Israeli soldier in the hand.

Aseel Al-Titi, the sister of Palestinian prisoner Sabu Al-Titi, allegedly attacked the soldier after the latter conducted a “provocative and humiliating body search” while she was visiting her brother.

Aseel was handcuffed and taken to an unknown place, while her mother was also interrogated.

“The families of Palestinian prisoners are being subjected to humiliating and provocative searches when they visit their sons in Israeli jails,” said the Palestinian Prisoners’ Ministry in Gaza.

“The families are also sometimes beaten and left to wait in direct sunlight at the gates of the prison sections.”

The ministry added that Israel makes “false reports and narratives about its aggression against the Palestinian prisoners.”

It urged the media and human rights groups to fact-check Israeli reports in order to disclose the truth to the world.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

