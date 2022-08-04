Israeli Court Sentences Jerusalem Governor to Open-Ended House Arrest (VIDEO)

August 4, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith. (Photo: via WAFA)

The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem on Thursday sentenced Adnan Ghaith, Governor of occupied East Jerusalem to open-ended house arrest, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghaith’s attorney Rami Othman told WAFA that the court did not specify a time period. Therefore, the house arrest will continue until the next trial, which could sentence Ghaith to time in prison.

Ghaith was detained on Monday at his home in the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem on charges of violating an order banning him from entering the West Bank.

In addition to the open house arrest, the court imposed on high bail of 25,000 shekels ($ 7500) on the governor and his family.

This is not the first time Ghaith faces such a sentence: in 2000, he was placed under house arrest for more than two years. He was detained 35 times since he assumed his duties as Jerusalem governor in August 2018.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*