Israeli Court Sentences Jerusalem Governor to Open-Ended House Arrest (VIDEO)

The Israeli District Court in Jerusalem on Thursday sentenced Adnan Ghaith, Governor of occupied East Jerusalem to open-ended house arrest, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghaith’s attorney Rami Othman told WAFA that the court did not specify a time period. Therefore, the house arrest will continue until the next trial, which could sentence Ghaith to time in prison.

Israeli regime releases J'lem governor Adnan Ghaith after unlawfully holding him in custody without charge; confines him to house arrest

Ghaith was detained on Monday at his home in the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem on charges of violating an order banning him from entering the West Bank.

In addition to the open house arrest, the court imposed on high bail of 25,000 shekels ($ 7500) on the governor and his family.

Activists raise a banner on the wall of Jerusalem bearing a picture of Jerusalem's Palestinian governor Adnan Ghaith, who was arrested by the occupation forces two days ago, calling for an end to his arrest.

This is not the first time Ghaith faces such a sentence: in 2000, he was placed under house arrest for more than two years. He was detained 35 times since he assumed his duties as Jerusalem governor in August 2018.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)