Israeli Forces Bombard West Bank School with Teargas Canisters, Sound Bombs

October 3, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A school in the occupied West Bank was targeted with teargas canisters and sound bombs by Israeli occupation forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces on Monday bombarded a high school near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, with tear gas and sound bombs, causing suffocation cases, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, the students and teachers were forced to evacuate the building.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, and fired tear gas and sound bombs at the vicinity of Tal High School.

Their actions disrupted classes and forced the school’s evacuation of students and teachers, some of whom suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*