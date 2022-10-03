Israeli Forces Bombard West Bank School with Teargas Canisters, Sound Bombs

Israeli occupation forces on Monday bombarded a high school near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, with tear gas and sound bombs, causing suffocation cases, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, the students and teachers were forced to evacuate the building.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, and fired tear gas and sound bombs at the vicinity of Tal High School.

Their actions disrupted classes and forced the school’s evacuation of students and teachers, some of whom suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)