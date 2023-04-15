Israel Blocks Some Christians from Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

Israeli military checkpoints on Saturday morning obstructed access of Palestinian Christians to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli authorities decided last week to limit the number of people who can be at the church to around 2000, including police officers.

Churches decry Israel’s planned infringements on the right of Palestinian Christians to partake in the Holy Fire ceremony this Saturday, which is a pivotal ceremony ahead of Easter Sunday. As an occupier, Israel is obliged to respect Palestinians’ rights, incl to worship freely pic.twitter.com/RZ4xcONTqG — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) April 12, 2023

This decision was strongly rejected by the Orthodox churches and the Palestinian Christian community who say that the number of visitors of the Holy Sepulcher every year is normally ten times this number and demanded freedom of access to the religious sites.

Large crowds were seen since the morning hours of Saturday waiting outside the New Gate, one of the gates leading to the Old City, hoping to be able to cross the police checkpoints and take part in the Holy Light ceremony.

The Holy Fire Ceremony is centuries old. It happens annually at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, the day before the Orthodox Church celebrates Easter.

(PC, WAFA)