WATCH: On International Women’s Day, Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Women in Jerusalem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces arrested on Monday, March 8, two Palestinian women who were taking part in an event celebrating International Women’s Day in the town of At-Tur, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

Sabreen al-Syad, one of the event’s organizers, told Falasteen Online that a unit in the Israeli army had arrested the director of At-Tur Women Center, Ikhlas al-Syad, and fashion designer Manal Abu Spaitan while raiding and assaulting participants in a cultural event that celebrates the achievement of women.

Today, on International Women’s Day, Israeli police have raided a women’s center in Jerusalem so as to prevent an event on Palestinian Heritage. Even on International Women’s Day, the attacks on Palestinian women by the Israeli state do not stop. pic.twitter.com/EjmYnkOpv7 — Samer Fouad (@SamerFouad16) March 8, 2021

According to the Palestinian news website, the event was organized jointly by the Olive Mountain Club and the At-Tur Women Center. Aside from the destruction and arrests, Israeli soldiers reportedly confiscated valuable items, including women’s thobes (traditional embroidered dresses).

“According to human rights organizations, the Israeli occupation currently imprisons 35 women, including 11 from the Jerusalem area. They include Shruq Dwiat, which has been sentenced to 16 years in prison,” Falasteen Online reported.

Also citing rights groups, the Palestine Chronicle newspaper reported on Monday that among the women prisoners, there are 11 mothers.

Additionally, five of the imprisoned women require constant medical attention as they were injured during their violent arrests.

(The Palestine Chronicle)