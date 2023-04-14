On Al-Quds Day, Tens of Thousands March across Iran in Solidarity with Palestine

Tens of thousands of people poured into the streets across Iran on Friday to mark Al-Quds Day, an annual event to reaffirm solidarity with the people of Palestine, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In the Iranian capital, people marched from different parts of the city and converged at the University of Tehran, carrying banners and posters with pro-Palestine messages and chanting slogans against Israel and the United States.

Al-Quds Day, proposed by Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, after the 1979 revolution, is held each year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Al-Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani participates in the International Quds Day rally in Tehran.#QudsDay#AlQudsDay2023#Ramadan2023#Palestine pic.twitter.com/iJ9cROFxC5 — Iran Consulate – Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 14, 2023

This year’s slogan for Al-Quds rallies was “Palestine as the axis of the unity of Islamic world and Al-Quds on the threshold of liberation.”

Top political and military leaders took part in Friday’s rally in Tehran, including President Ebrahim Raisi; Parliament Speaker, Baqer Qalibaf; Judiciary Chief, Mohseni Ejei; Nuclear Agency head, Mohammad Eslami; Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Gen. Esmail Qaaani.

Addressing the rally, following Friday prayers at the University of Tehran, Qalibaf said the “post-Israel world” is “a step away”, adding that Palestinians are today “throwing rockets, instead of stones”.

“Today, Palestine has become a center for the defense of Islamic and human values,” he said.

Al-Quds Day came amid heightened tensions in the Occupied West Bank following a series of Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the arrest of worshippers.

